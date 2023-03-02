 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How F---ed Is Fox News?

Dylan Byers stops by the show to discuss Rupert Murdoch’s (surprisingly candid) testimony concerning Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy

By Matthew Belloni
Matt is joined by Puck’s Dylan Byers to talk about Rupert Murdoch’s surprisingly candid testimony regarding Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy and what this means for the future of Fox News. Later, Matt and Craig make a prediction about the opening weekend of the upcoming film Creed III.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Dylan Byers
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

