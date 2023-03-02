How F---ed Is Fox News?



Matt is joined by Puck’s Dylan Byers to talk about Rupert Murdoch’s surprisingly candid testimony regarding Fox News’ relationship with the Trump election conspiracy and what this means for the future of Fox News. Later, Matt and Craig make a prediction about the opening weekend of the upcoming film Creed III.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Dylan Byers

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify