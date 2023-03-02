Seven Straight for the Knicks and Coach Pikiell on Rutgers’s Tourney Chances



(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ makes his Spaces debut to discuss the Knicks’ 142-118 rout over the Nets for their seventh straight win.

(31:05) — COACH PIKIELL: Rutgers MBB HC Steve Pikiell returns to talk about the Scarlett Knights’ season thus far, Paul Mulcahy’s impact, and the Big 10 tournament.

(47:00) — JONNY LAZARUS: Bleacher Report’s Jonny Lazarus joins the show to discuss the Rangers trading for Patrick Kane, Igor Shesterkin, and how important this year’s playoff run is.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Steve Pikiell and Jonny Lazarus

Producer: Stefan Anderson

