Seven Straight for the Knicks and Coach Pikiell on Rutgers’s Tourney Chances

Plus, Jonny Lazarus talks Patrick Kane joining the Rangers

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(0:35) — TWITTER SPACES: JJ makes his Spaces debut to discuss the Knicks’ 142-118 rout over the Nets for their seventh straight win.
(31:05) — COACH PIKIELL: Rutgers MBB HC Steve Pikiell returns to talk about the Scarlett Knights’ season thus far, Paul Mulcahy’s impact, and the Big 10 tournament.
(47:00) — JONNY LAZARUS: Bleacher Report’s Jonny Lazarus joins the show to discuss the Rangers trading for Patrick Kane, Igor Shesterkin, and how important this year’s playoff run is.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter.
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Steve Pikiell and Jonny Lazarus
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

