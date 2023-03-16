Andrew Callahan on JuJu vs. Jakobi. Plus, Is Jaylen Brown Playing the Best Basketball of His Career?



Brian breaks down the Celtics’ win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night as well as Jayson Tatum’s continuing struggles and Jaylen Brown’s stellar play (0:30). He then chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about the Patriots’ free agency moves, their signing of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers, what more needs to be done to improve the team, a very strong AFC East, and more (23:00). Afterward, Brian takes a few mailbag questions and ends with a couple of Sox pitching notes and his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week (1:02:30).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Andrew Callahan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

