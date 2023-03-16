 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andrew Callahan on JuJu vs. Jakobi. Plus, Is Jaylen Brown Playing the Best Basketball of His Career?

Brian breaks down the New England Patriots’ free agency moves

By Brian Barrett
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Brian breaks down the Celtics’ win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night as well as Jayson Tatum’s continuing struggles and Jaylen Brown’s stellar play (0:30). He then chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about the Patriots’ free agency moves, their signing of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster over Jakobi Meyers, what more needs to be done to improve the team, a very strong AFC East, and more (23:00). Afterward, Brian takes a few mailbag questions and ends with a couple of Sox pitching notes and his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week (1:02:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Matt’s Year One Prediction Report Card

Matt looks back on his best and worst takes, and also makes a box office prediction for ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

By Matthew Belloni

The Madness of NFL Free Agency, and Tucker Carlson’s GOP Takeover

Bryan and David discuss the latest moves in football, including Aaron Rodgers’s intention to play for the New York Jets

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Aaron Rodgers Said He Wanted Clarity. What He Really Wanted Is Control.

Rodgers has frequently complained about the processes in Green Bay and the lack of context in the media. But his own side of the story shows that not all narrators are reliable.

By Ben Solak

Darius Slay Will Stay With the Eagles, and Joel Embiid Is Current MVP Favorite

Fletcher Cox will also re-sign with the Eagles on a "hometown discount" deal

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Todd McShay on Three QBs in Play at No. 1, and Kevin Huerter on the Kings Revival. Plus, a Kissing Guy Follow-Up.

ESPN’s Todd McShay joins the pod to discuss his 2023 NFL mock draft and more

By Ryen Russillo

We Ranked the Top 10 Premier League Strikers OF ALL TIME

This Fozcast could cause some debate …

By Ben Foster