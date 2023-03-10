Nikola Jokic’s MVP Discussion Takes a Turn, and Austin’s Biggest Pet Peeves

Austin and Pausha weigh in on the recent happenings with Ja Morant (6:12) and Kevin Durant’s ankle injury during warm-ups (17:12). Then, they break down Kendrick Perkins’s comments around Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidacy (25:31), address the ongoing feud between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green (31:37), and discuss the teams leading both conferences ahead of the playoffs (41:17). Later, Austin outs himself as the “Larry David” of the NBA, revealing some of his biggest pet peeves (45:40).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
