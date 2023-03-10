 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nikola Jokic’s MVP Discussion Takes a Turn, and Austin’s Biggest Pet Peeves

Austin and Pausha talk Kendrick Perkins’s comments about Jokic’s MVP candidacy, Austin outs himself as the “Larry David” of the NBA, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


Austin and Pausha weigh in on the recent happenings with Ja Morant (6:12) and Kevin Durant’s ankle injury during warm-ups (17:12). Then, they break down Kendrick Perkins’s comments around Nikola Jokic’s MVP candidacy (25:31), address the ongoing feud between Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green (31:37), and discuss the teams leading both conferences ahead of the playoffs (41:17). Later, Austin outs himself as the “Larry David” of the NBA, revealing some of his biggest pet peeves (45:40).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

