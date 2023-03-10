 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seven Years of Farhad Moshiri at Everton

James and Baz look at what the main issues have been over this period and where the real problems are at the club

By James Lawrence Allcott
West Ham United v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images


James Allcott is joined by Baz from Toffee TV for a deep dive into Farhad Moshiri’s seven years in charge of Everton. James and Baz look at what the main issues have been over this period and where the real problems are at the club. Looking at the transfers, managerial appointments, and plans for Bramley-Moore stadium, the pair discuss the positive and negative aspects of the Moshiri era.

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Baz from Toffee TV
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

“Isn’t This the Thing in ‘The Last of Us’?”

For mushroom superfood sellers, educators, and influencers, watching Cordyceps become an existential villain on the most popular show on TV has been a bit jarring. But it has also been an opportunity.

By Alyssa Bereznak

Oscar Predictions: Who Will and Should Win at the Academy Awards

Sean and Amanda dig into what to expect from the Academy Awards, including prop bets for the telecast and predictions for every category.

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Miami Is Running Out of Time to Heat Up

The Heat boast a typically stout defense and one of the NBA’s best trios, but icy shooting and overall offensive ineptitude have exposed the cracks in Miami’s foundation

By Zach Kram

“Sushi Terrorism,” Wolverine’s Diet, and Jacoby’s Guacamole Redemption

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Ariana Madix’s post-scandal meal and wonder why a box of Girl Scout cookies is selling for hundreds of dollars online

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The Extremely Likable Tracee Ellis Ross, Plus ‘No Jumper’ Disappoints

Rachel and Van talk to Tracee about her new podcast, her memorable characters, and her time working with Eddie Murphy

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Warriors Road Struggles, Injuries Around the League, and “Prove It” Time for Jokic

The guys also debate how the Suns will fare after the Kevin Durant injury

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor