Seven Years of Farhad Moshiri at Everton

James Allcott is joined by Baz from Toffee TV for a deep dive into Farhad Moshiri’s seven years in charge of Everton. James and Baz look at what the main issues have been over this period and where the real problems are at the club. Looking at the transfers, managerial appointments, and plans for Bramley-Moore stadium, the pair discuss the positive and negative aspects of the Moshiri era.
Host: James Allcott
Guest: Baz from Toffee TV
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
