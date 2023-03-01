GM and Coach Secrets From the NFL Combine

Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys briefly address the breaking news surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and the warrant out for his arrest (2:24). Next, inspired by Key & Peele’s “Obama’s Anger Translator,” they make sense of this year’s NFL combine press conferences by translating the “coachspeak” from the head coaches and general managers taking part in the event (5:38). Later, they talk about the most interesting findings from a recent NFLPA poll that asked players to rank the 32 teams in various categories (43:55). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (46:06).
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
