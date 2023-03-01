 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Search for Patrick Williams

Jason also discusses Brandon Miller and Alabama NFL draft prospects with Charlie Potter

By Jason Goff
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after the Bulls’ loss to the Raptors. Jason recaps the defeat and challenges Patrick Williams to respond after losing playing time (03:16). Next, Charlie Potter, who covers Alabama football and basketball for BamaOnLine247, joins the show. They first discuss Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller and his connection to the case of a fatal shooting. (Police have not charged Miller, a top NBA prospect, with a crime.) (23:47) Moving on to football, they discuss edge rusher Will Anderson, and then how Bryce Young might fare in the NFL (46:50).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Charlie Potter
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

