The Search for Patrick Williams



The Full Go returns after the Bulls’ loss to the Raptors. Jason recaps the defeat and challenges Patrick Williams to respond after losing playing time (03:16). Next, Charlie Potter, who covers Alabama football and basketball for BamaOnLine247, joins the show. They first discuss Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller and his connection to the case of a fatal shooting. (Police have not charged Miller, a top NBA prospect, with a crime.) (23:47) Moving on to football, they discuss edge rusher Will Anderson, and then how Bryce Young might fare in the NFL (46:50).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Charlie Potter

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify