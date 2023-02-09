C’s Make a Move. Plus, Super Bowl Memories With James White.



Brian breaks down the trade deadline moves around the NBA and how the Celtics fared this year compared with recent years. He also recaps the Celtics’ win over the Sixers on Wednesday night (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about James’s greatest Super Bowl moments, Tom Brady’s retirement, and the upcoming Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl (34:30). Brian ends with his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week (1:08:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: James White

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

