 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

C’s Make a Move. Plus, Super Bowl Memories With James White.

The guys also talk Tom Brady’s retirement and how the Eagles can beat the Chiefs

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images


Brian breaks down the trade deadline moves around the NBA and how the Celtics fared this year compared with recent years. He also recaps the Celtics’ win over the Sixers on Wednesday night (0:30). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about James’s greatest Super Bowl moments, Tom Brady’s retirement, and the upcoming Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl (34:30). Brian ends with his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week (1:08:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

We Interview Real Housewife Marysol Patton! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere and ‘Miami’ Episode 13.

The ‘RHOM’ star joins to discuss her relationships with the other women on the show

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

2023 NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving changed teams, the Lakers made a million (meaningless?) moves, and just about every team made a trade. We break down the best and the worst from a wild deadline.

By Michael Pina

Top Five Pro Wrestling Actor Performances

Plus, David and Kaz discuss AEW ‘Dynamite’ highlights, Jerry Lawler, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The ‘Birds With Friends’ Crossover Pod

Ben, Sheil, and the ‘Birds With Friends’ crew continue with Part 2 of their Super Bowl preview

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Drafting Our Favorite Super Bowl Props

The crew runs through their favorite prop bets, including Travis Kelce’s total receptions and the number of TikToks Jackson Mahomes will post

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Kevin Durant Blows the Ceiling off the Suns’ System

The Phoenix Suns’ well-designed offense is the perfect landing spot for Durant, and Durant in turn has the ability to propel the Suns further than their infrastructure ever could

By Rob Mahoney