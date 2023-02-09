We Interview Real Housewife Marysol Patton! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere and ‘Miami’ Episode 13.

Jodi Walker and Chelsea Stark-Jones first introduce the JV version of Morally Corrupt before breaking down the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules (2:00). Then, Chelsea is joined by Zack Peter to recap Season 5, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Miami (41:00). Finally, Zack welcomes in Miami star Marysol Patton to discuss her relationship with the other women and Ultimate Girls Trip (58:00).
Hosts: Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Zack Peter
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify