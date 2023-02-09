 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Interview Real Housewife Marysol Patton! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Premiere and ‘Miami’ Episode 13.

The ‘RHOM’ star joins to discuss her relationships with the other women on the show

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker
Peacock


Jodi Walker and Chelsea Stark-Jones first introduce the JV version of Morally Corrupt before breaking down the Season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules (2:00). Then, Chelsea is joined by Zack Peter to recap Season 5, Episode 13 of The Real Housewives of Miami (41:00). Finally, Zack welcomes in Miami star Marysol Patton to discuss her relationship with the other women and Ultimate Girls Trip (58:00).

Hosts: Jodi Walker, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Zack Peter
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

