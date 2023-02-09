 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The ‘Birds With Friends’ Crossover Pod

Ben, Sheil, and the ‘Birds With Friends’ crew continue with Part 2 of their Super Bowl preview

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Super Bowl LVII - Philadelphia Eagles Practice Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil got a chance to catch up with Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of the Birds With Friends pod in Part 2 of their Super Bowl preview, with some great questions from the listeners. Should Howie have drafted someone other than Jordan Davis in the first round? If the Eagles were to win the opening toss, should they receive or defer? Is the excitement level the same for this team as it was for the 2017 Super Bowl championship team?

Please listen to Part 1 of the preview on the Birds With Friends podcast feed.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Guests: Zach Berman and Bo Wulf
Producer: Cliff Augustin

