The ‘Birds With Friends’ Crossover Pod



Ben and Sheil got a chance to catch up with Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of the Birds With Friends pod in Part 2 of their Super Bowl preview, with some great questions from the listeners. Should Howie have drafted someone other than Jordan Davis in the first round? If the Eagles were to win the opening toss, should they receive or defer? Is the excitement level the same for this team as it was for the 2017 Super Bowl championship team?

Please listen to Part 1 of the preview on the Birds With Friends podcast feed.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Guests: Zach Berman and Bo Wulf

Producer: Cliff Augustin

