Top Five Pro Wrestling Actor Performances

David and Kaz are here with the Thursday edition of the show to discuss the following:
- Twitter’s response to Monday’s kayfabe trades (0:34)
- Sending Jerry Lawler well-wishes (9:19)
- AEW Dynamite highlights (16:24)
- Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s exchange on Monday Night Raw (33:30)
- Top five acting performances in pro wrestling (46:34)
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah
