Top Five Pro Wrestling Actor Performances

Plus, David and Kaz discuss AEW ‘Dynamite’ highlights, Jerry Lawler, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David and Kaz are here with the Thursday edition of the show to discuss the following:

  • Twitter’s response to Monday’s kayfabe trades (0:34)
  • Sending Jerry Lawler well-wishes (9:19)
  • AEW Dynamite highlights (16:24)
  • Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman’s exchange on Monday Night Raw (33:30)
  • Top five acting performances in pro wrestling (46:34)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Production Assistant: Jonathan Kermah

