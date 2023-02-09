 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Past, Present, and Future of Food Writing

Plus, the diet changes that aging brings, being the Tom Brady of eating, and how to update the James Beard Foundation Awards for our times

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
After an illuminating game in which Dave asks Chris to guess which 2023 food trend listicle was written by ChatGPT vs. a real person, they debate the relevancy of food writing in a world ruled by social media and where food media will go from here. Other topics include the diet changes that aging brings, being the Tom Brady of eating, and how to update the James Beard Foundation Awards for our times.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

