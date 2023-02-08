LeBron Is the New Points King. Plus, the KD and CP3 Trade Markets.

Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss LeBron James passing Kareem Adbul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in regular season history (02:33). They discuss James’s performance, his impact, and how he’s exceeded expectations since his days as a high school phenom. After, they give some love to OKC’s young core of players and dissect the troubles for the Lakers (22:34). Then they talk about the trade markets for Kevin Durant (36:47) and Chris Paul (54:52), and predict who will be dealt by Thursday’s deadline (59:36).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
