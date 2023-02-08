 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LeBron Is the New Points King. Plus, the KD and CP3 Trade Markets.

Justin, Rob, and Wos predict who will be dealt by Thursday’s trade deadline

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss LeBron James passing Kareem Adbul-Jabbar as the all-time scoring leader in regular season history (02:33). They discuss James’s performance, his impact, and how he’s exceeded expectations since his days as a high school phenom. After, they give some love to OKC’s young core of players and dissect the troubles for the Lakers (22:34). Then they talk about the trade markets for Kevin Durant (36:47) and Chris Paul (54:52), and predict who will be dealt by Thursday’s deadline (59:36).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

