Appreciating the King and Bears Senior Bowl Buzz With Kevin Fishbain



The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Grizzlies’ beatdown of the Bulls (02:39). Next, The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain returns to the show to discuss his trip to this year’s Senior Bowl (21:03). They discuss all the buzz in Mobile, Alabama, what he heard about Justin Fields, and what’s the next step in evaluating Luke Getsy. Also, which players Kevin came away impressed by, what fans should be expecting during the offseason, and of course, their predictions for Super Bowl LVII. Jason congratulates LeBron James for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader (56:53).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Kevin Fishbain

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify