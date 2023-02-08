 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Appreciating the King and Bears Senior Bowl Buzz With Kevin Fishbain

Jason also breaks down the Grizzlies’ beatdown of the Bulls

By Jason Goff
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Grizzlies’ beatdown of the Bulls (02:39). Next, The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain returns to the show to discuss his trip to this year’s Senior Bowl (21:03). They discuss all the buzz in Mobile, Alabama, what he heard about Justin Fields, and what’s the next step in evaluating Luke Getsy. Also, which players Kevin came away impressed by, what fans should be expecting during the offseason, and of course, their predictions for Super Bowl LVII. Jason congratulates LeBron James for passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time scoring leader (56:53).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kevin Fishbain
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

