Justin Rose Wins at Pebble Beach, and Previewing the WM Phoenix Open



House and Hubbard start by recapping Justin Rose’s victory at Pebble Beach and their impressions of the event’s presentation on television (3:42). They also discuss Jordan Spieth’s inconsistent performance as of late. After, they preview the Waste Management Phoenix Open by discussing their excitement for the event, the impact that the energy of the crowd could have on the course, and the players they like for this weekend (34:10).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Photo Suggestion: Justin Rose

