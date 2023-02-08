 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Rose Wins at Pebble Beach, and Previewing the WM Phoenix Open

Plus, House and Hubbard discuss the impact that the energy of the crowd could have on the course, the players they like for this weekend, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start by recapping Justin Rose’s victory at Pebble Beach and their impressions of the event’s presentation on television (3:42). They also discuss Jordan Spieth’s inconsistent performance as of late. After, they preview the Waste Management Phoenix Open by discussing their excitement for the event, the impact that the energy of the crowd could have on the course, and the players they like for this weekend (34:10).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

