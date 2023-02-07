 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Introducing: The Ripple Effect

James and his expert guests delve into the complex and far-reaching consequences of the beautiful game

By James Lawrence Allcott
Ringer illustration


Join James Allcott, a YouTuber, broadcaster, and football enthusiast, as he takes you on a journey through The Ripple Effect, a captivating football podcast. James and his expert guests delve into the complex and far-reaching consequences of the beautiful game, exploring the impact of both current events and pivotal moments from the past.

From the pitch to the lives of those involved, every action in football has the potential to create a ripple effect, shaping the outcome of the game and leaving a lasting impression. James and his guests bring a fresh perspective, analyzing the numerous ramifications of the sport and how they have impacted the game we all love.

Tune in every week and immerse yourself in the world of football as James Allcott and his guests navigate The Ripple Effect.

