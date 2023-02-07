How to Bet on LeBron James Breaking the All-Time Scoring Record

The East Coast Bias boys are joined by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons to break down all the ways to bet on LeBron James becoming the NBA’s leading scorer—including game, shot type, and quarter (1:00). Plus, they share their thoughts on the Kyrie Irving trade (22:00) and discuss which other teams could be active in the trade market (26:00). Finally, they close the show with a quick discussion on MVP odds (47:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Guest: Bill Simmons
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
