Fantasy Wrestling Trades Before the NBA Trade Deadline

This week, Dave and Kaz welcome Ben, Phil, and Brian, and they start off the show by discussing the fallout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (04:07) and NXT Vengeance Day (10:33). Then, as the NBA trade deadline nears, they fantasy book a few trades between WWE, AEW, New Japan, and other various pro wrestling promotions (21:26).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Phil Schneider, Ben Cruz, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
