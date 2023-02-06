 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fantasy Wrestling Trades Before the NBA Trade Deadline

The guys also discuss the fallout between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns

By David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, Phil Schneider, Ben Cruz, and Brian Waters
WWE/AEW


This week, Dave and Kaz welcome Ben, Phil, and Brian, and they start off the show by discussing the fallout between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn (04:07) and NXT Vengeance Day (10:33). Then, as the NBA trade deadline nears, they fantasy book a few trades between WWE, AEW, New Japan, and other various pro wrestling promotions (21:26).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guests: Phil Schneider, Ben Cruz, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

How the Kyrie Trade Impacts Card Prices

Mike and Jesse talk through the Kyrie Irving trade and make Super Bowl predictions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Kyrie Irving Is a Dallas Maverick, KD’s Next Landing Spot, and the Off-Court Antics of Ja Morant

Logan and Raja discuss Kevin Durant trade rumors ahead of the deadline

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Grammys, Bennifer Drama, and Lily Allen’s Architectural Digest Tour

Juliet and Amanda give their thoughts on the Grammys, all the speculation behind Ben and Jennifer’s supposed argument, and Lily Allen and David Harbour’s Architectural Digest tour

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

The Market for Kyrie, Steph’s Injury, and the Trade Deadline With Anthony Slater. Plus, Mahomes Stories and Super Bowl Picks With Mitchell Schwartz.

Ryen discusses the Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks and the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

By Ryen Russillo

Live From Radio Row! Tom Brady vs. Greg Olsen, Farewell Gawker 2.0, and the Death of the Super Bowl Party.

Bryan and Jason Gay talk Tom Brady’s future at Fox, the sale of the National Enquirer, and the future of the Super Bowl party

By Bryan Curtis

Unreformed With Josie Duffy Rice

Bakari and Josie also discuss the concept of police reform vs. prison reform

By Bakari Sellers