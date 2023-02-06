Live From Radio Row! Tom Brady vs. Greg Olsen, Farewell Gawker 2.0, and the Death of the Super Bowl Party.

Bryan is live from Radio Row and joined by The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay to discuss the news of Tom Brady’s retirement, take two. They talk through his future at Fox and his no. 1 comp, Greg Olsen, and then break down other comparisons in media, such as Frank Gifford and Tony Romo (1:08). Later, they bid farewell to Gawker 2.0, touch on news that the National Enquirer has been sold, and ponder whether or not the Super Bowl party is doomed (36:30). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and Jason Gay Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Jason Gay
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
