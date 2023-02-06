Everton on the Up, Kane’s Record-Breaking Goal, Problems for Man City, and More



Musa and Ryan begin with a brief discussion on the CPS no longer pursuing the Mason Greenwood case (5:33). They then move on to a wild Premier League weekend, as Everton deservedly beat Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge (11:43) and Spurs did their North London rivals a favour by beating Manchester City thanks to Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal (19:37). There’s chat about Wolves’ win over Liverpool (27:32) and the rest of the Premier League results (33:50) before heading to the continent for the Milan derby (45:26) and a round-up of some other key games.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. Refuge provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 0808-2000-247, or visit refuge.org. Women’s Aid is also available at Womensaid.org or 0808-2000-247, a Men’s Advice Line is available at 0808-801-0327, and the National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0800-999-5428.

For international resources on these topics, please visit spotify.com/resources.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

