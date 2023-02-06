 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Everton on the Up, Kane’s Record-Breaking Goal, Problems for Man City, and More

Musa and Ryan also discuss the Wolves’ win over Liverpool and the Milan derby

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin with a brief discussion on the CPS no longer pursuing the Mason Greenwood case (5:33). They then move on to a wild Premier League weekend, as Everton deservedly beat Arsenal in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge (11:43) and Spurs did their North London rivals a favour by beating Manchester City thanks to Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal (19:37). There’s chat about Wolves’ win over Liverpool (27:32) and the rest of the Premier League results (33:50) before heading to the continent for the Milan derby (45:26) and a round-up of some other key games.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. Refuge provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 0808-2000-247, or visit refuge.org. Women’s Aid is also available at Womensaid.org or 0808-2000-247, a Men’s Advice Line is available at 0808-801-0327, and the National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0800-999-5428.

For international resources on these topics, please visit spotify.com/resources.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio: A Football Podcast

The Latest

“Manchester City Are a Better Team Without Haaland”

Plus, Harry Kane breaks the Tottenham goal-scoring record, and Sean Dyche is back

By Ben Foster

Buying and Selling 2023 Food Trends With Chris Bianco and Euno Lee

Euno pitches food trends that he predicts will hit the market in 2023, including high-end mortadella, experiential theme park dining, fried chicken skins, A5 Wagyu, and mushroom coffee

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

WSL Title Race Takes a Turn

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also look ahead to the release of the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Where Does the Kyrie Irving Trade Leave Kevin Durant?

Kyrie is on his way to the Mavs, but the bigger shoe has yet to drop. Two writers wade through the wreckage in a discussion about the Brooklyn Nets’ plans, what Durant wants, and the ever-shifting winds of the NBA trade deadline.

By Rob Mahoney and Seerat Sohi

Will the Homegrown Grizzlies Resist the Urge to Trade?

The Memphis Grizzlies’ young nucleus has taken another leap this season, but are they good enough to get the Grizzlies to the Finals? With so many prospects and picks and the deadline looming, the temptation to deal could be strong.

By Seerat Sohi

Greg Olsen’s Improvement Is No Match for Tom Brady’s Star Power

Olsen has made great strides as part of Fox’s no. 1 NFL broadcast crew. But that position was never guaranteed, especially not after Brady’s retirement.

By Bryan Curtis