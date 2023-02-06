Buying and Selling 2023 Food Trends With Chris Bianco and Euno Lee



Chris and Dave have enlisted their good friends Euno Lee and Chris Bianco to trade in the cultural stock market. Euno pitches food trends that he predicts will hit the market in 2023, including high-end mortadella, experiential dining in theme parks, fried chicken skins, A5 Wagyu, and mushroom coffee, to Dave, Chris Ying, and Chris Bianco. They then have two minutes to justify why they are buying or selling the trend. Other topics include Arby’s, Musso & Frank Grill, and how to introduce your kids to pastrami sandwiches.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Euno Lee and Chris Bianco

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, Eduardo Ocampo, and Gabi Marler

