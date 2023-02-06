 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WSL Title Race Takes a Turn

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew also look ahead to the release of the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
FC Zürich Frauen v Arsenal Women FC : Group C - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty and Becky Taylor-Gill to chat about a dramatic weekend in the WSL (2:24). They discuss Arsenal’s dropped points, Chelsea’s big win, United’s frustrating draw, and City’s impressive win (26:11). What does it all mean? Also, a look ahead to the release of the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup (45:09).

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Gilly Flaherty and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

