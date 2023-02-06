 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dissecting the D’s in Philly and K.C. Plus, the Derek Carr Conundrum, the Panthers’ Rising Stock, and More Big Takeaways Heading Into Super Bowl LVII.

Sheil and Ben also discuss how the Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton could signal that the arrow is pointing up in Denver

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to some of the headlines around the NFL as we move toward the big game. First, Ben predicts a tough time for the Eagles offense based on Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s impressive résumé, while Sheil sees Philadelphia’s dominant pass rush causing problems for Patrick Mahomes. Next, they take a look at Derek Carr’s future moves and try to tamp down any Saints trade expectations (16:10). This leads to a discussion about how the Broncos’ hiring of head coach Sean Payton could signal that the arrow is pointing up in Denver (26:23). After the break, they dissect all of the optimistic new moves happening in Carolina and try to find a ray of positivity for the Bears within the upcoming draft (34:08).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

