Kyrie’s Fallout With Kristian Winfield and How Soon Is Too Soon?

The Full Go returns as Jason is joined by Kristian Winfield from the New York Daily News after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Mavs (03:10). They discuss Kyrie’s entire timeline, from arriving in Brooklyn to being traded to Dallas; how the Nets fans feel after the trade; and what Kevin Durant is thinking. They also debate how fun it will be watching Kyrie and Luka Doncic share the court. Jason shares his thoughts on the Showtime documentary Stand that focuses on the life of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (40:55).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Kristian Winfield
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
