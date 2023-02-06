Kyrie Traded to the Mavs, Knicks Bench Comes Alive Against Philly, and AMA



(0:53) — NETS: After a trade request on Friday, Kyrie Irving is now traded to the Mavericks to pair with Luka Doncic.

(10:07) — KNICKS: After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers, the Knicks respond with a win against the 76ers.

(15:55) — CALLS: Callers talk Kyrie, Taylor Swift, Mets, and more.

(32:54) — JUSTIN TERMINE: SiriusXM’s Justin Termine returns to the show to discuss the Kyrie Irving trade, what’s next for the Nets, and how the Knicks should approach the trade deadline.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Justin Termine

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify