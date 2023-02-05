Ted Johnson on Playing With Tom Brady



Brian starts with some thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Suns on Friday night, what kind of player they might target at the trade deadline, and the Kyrie Irving trade. Later, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about Tom Brady’s retirement, special moments from their time together in New England, and the current team’s makeup. Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and discusses the latest Alex Cora news.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Ted Johnson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify