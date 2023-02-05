 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ted Johnson on Playing With Tom Brady

The former Patriot looks back on his time in New England

By Brian Barrett
Brian starts with some thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Suns on Friday night, what kind of player they might target at the trade deadline, and the Kyrie Irving trade. Later, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champion Ted Johnson about Tom Brady’s retirement, special moments from their time together in New England, and the current team’s makeup. Finally, Brian takes some listener calls and discusses the latest Alex Cora news.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Ted Johnson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

