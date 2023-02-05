 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Recap

Charles and Van discuss Joel’s traumatic past experiences, Ellie’s violent streak, and Kathleen’s ruthlessness

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the fourth episode of The Last of Us. They briefly address the internet discourse surrounding “Long, Long Time” before discussing how Joel’s traumatic past experiences are the backbone of his protective nature. Next, the guys discuss Ellie’s violent streak and how she’s evolved from the beginning of the season. Finally, they talk about Kathleen’s ruthlessness and her band of hostile raiders, the hunters.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan
Producer: Kai Grady

