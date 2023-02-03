 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Transfer Deadline, Parenting Stress, and the Greenwood Case

Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Arsenal Training Session Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes, who begin with a sensitive topic as Mason Greenwood’s charges were dropped by the CPS (3:46). They then move on to the transfer deadline, having watched Sky’s documentary series Deadline Day (7:33), and give a quick shout for Gabriel Martinelli’s new deal. There’s some stuff about Ian’s chat with Leah Galton (22:45), flowers for Folarin Balogun (28:47), and a little bit of parenting chat to round us off about when your children want to start going on social media (31:18).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. Refuge provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 0808-2000-247, or visit refuge.org. Women’s Aid is also available at Womensaid.org or 0808-2000-247, a Men’s Advice Line is available at 0808-801-0327, and the National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0800-999-5428.

For international resources on these topics, please visit spotify.com/resources.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

