Tough Love

The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing the 22-year-old coach who was fired after posing as a high school basketball player (03:19). The Bulls finally beat a team they should beat, as Jason breaks down what the win means, gives props to the young players who performed well, and wonders what the team is thinking going into the trade deadline (13:49). Also, what does Tom Brady’s retirement and DeMeco Ryans becoming the Texans’ head coach mean for the Bears (28:58)?
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
