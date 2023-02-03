 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tough Love

Jason talks the Bulls’ latest win, Tom Brady’s retirement, and DeMeco Ryans becoming the Texans’ head coach

By Jason Goff
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing the 22-year-old coach who was fired after posing as a high school basketball player (03:19). The Bulls finally beat a team they should beat, as Jason breaks down what the win means, gives props to the young players who performed well, and wonders what the team is thinking going into the trade deadline (13:49). Also, what does Tom Brady’s retirement and DeMeco Ryans becoming the Texans’ head coach mean for the Bears (28:58)?

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

What We Learned From a Week at the Senior Bowl

Some players raised their draft stocks. Others still face questions. And all week in Mobile, Alabama, rumors swirled.

By Ben Solak

Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee

Van and Rachel talk to Jason Lee about celebrity news, Kanye West, Kamala Harris, and more

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Latest Trade Rumors, All-Star Reserve Reactions, and NBA Rankings

Verno and KOC go through the All-Star selections and snubs in the East and West

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

James Jones on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr, Coach O’Toole Talks Pitt’s Hot Start, and Zach Braziller Assesses the Knicks’ Close Games

Plus, John talks the New York Knicks’ win against the Heat

By John Jastremski

Alex Cora on the MLB Offseason and the 2023 Red Sox

Brian also provides some analysis on the Celtics’ and Bruins’ wins on Wednesday night

By Brian Barrett

Econ Megapod: The Debt Ceiling Is Dumb, and the Inflation “Crisis” Might Be Over

New York Times economics reporter Jeanna Smialek and economist Jason Furman join to discuss the debt-ceiling showdown that’s enveloping Washington, fears of the U.S. government running up the tab, and more

By Derek Thompson