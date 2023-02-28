Jayson Tatum Is in a Funk. Plus, Chris Cotillo on Triston Casas’s Bizarre Pregame Routine.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks on Monday night and discusses Tatum’s slump post-All-Star break (0:15). Then, he chats with Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com about his story detailing friction between Triston Casas and some of the veterans on the team, potential breakout players for the Sox, the makeup of the rotation and bullpen, and more (20:30). Brian ends with a couple of listener voicemails (1:00:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chris Cotillo

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

