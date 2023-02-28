 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jayson Tatum Is in a Funk. Plus, Chris Cotillo on Triston Casas’s Bizarre Pregame Routine.

Brian and Chris also discuss potential breakout players for the Red Sox, the makeup of the rotation, and the bullpen

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks on Monday night and discusses Tatum’s slump post-All-Star break (0:15). Then, he chats with Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com about his story detailing friction between Triston Casas and some of the veterans on the team, potential breakout players for the Sox, the makeup of the rotation and bullpen, and more (20:30). Brian ends with a couple of listener voicemails (1:00:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Cotillo
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Erik ten Hag’s First Manchester United Trophy, More Kylian Mbappé Brilliance and a Conti Cup Final Look Ahead

Ian, Musa, and Flo give flowers to Erik ten Hag and Kylian Mbappé

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

LeBron’s Injury Ends the Lakers’ Surge Before It Could Even Begin

Just when it seemed like things were clicking into place for Los Angeles, LeBron James suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the most important stretch of the Lakers’ season

By Zach Kram

How Arsenal Saved Harry Kane’s Career and What Marcus Rashford Owes to Adrien Rabiot’s Mum

Plus, James and Flav Bateman discuss how Casemiro is holding the collective hands of every Manchester United player as he elevates them to success

By James Lawrence Allcott

England Take Cardiff, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell Join the Pod and Scotland’s Slam Slips Away

Henry and Jack also discuss life in England Camp under Borthers, their upcoming testimonial, and Jack’s BaaBaas debut versus a World XV

By The Rugby Pod

Pat Mayo on the Honda Classic, LIV’s CW Debut, and Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks

House and Hubbard also talk about their takeaways from the West Coast Swing

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The 2023 Alternative Oscars, a.k.a. the Big Picks!

Wesley Morris joins Sean and Amanda to hand out the only awards that matter

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins