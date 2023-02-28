 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Arsenal Saved Harry Kane’s Career and What Marcus Rashford Owes to Adrien Rabiot’s Mum

Plus, James and Flav Bateman discuss how Casemiro is holding the collective hands of every Manchester United player as he elevates them to success

By James Lawrence Allcott
Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images


James Allcott is joined by Flav Bateman from The Fighting Cock to discuss how Casemiro is holding the collective hands of every Manchester United player as he elevates them to success and how Harry Kane’s career could have gone down a route entirely different to what we know today. And of course the ripples from the weekend’s action in London, both at Wembley and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Host: James Allcott
Guest: Flav Bateman
Producer: Cai Jones
Editor: Finn McSkimming
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

The Latest

Erik ten Hag’s First Manchester United Trophy, More Kylian Mbappé Brilliance and a Conti Cup Final Look Ahead

Ian, Musa, and Flo give flowers to Erik ten Hag and Kylian Mbappé

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

LeBron’s Injury Ends the Lakers’ Surge Before It Could Even Begin

Just when it seemed like things were clicking into place for Los Angeles, LeBron James suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the most important stretch of the Lakers’ season

By Zach Kram

England Take Cardiff, Henry Slade and Jack Nowell Join the Pod and Scotland’s Slam Slips Away

Henry and Jack also discuss life in England Camp under Borthers, their upcoming testimonial, and Jack’s BaaBaas debut versus a World XV

By The Rugby Pod

Pat Mayo on the Honda Classic, LIV’s CW Debut, and Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks

House and Hubbard also talk about their takeaways from the West Coast Swing

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The 2023 Alternative Oscars, a.k.a. the Big Picks!

Wesley Morris joins Sean and Amanda to hand out the only awards that matter

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Happiness in America, Part 1: The Secret to a “Good Life,” According to an 80-Year Study

Derek chats with Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz about what their study teaches us about the secrets to a fulfilling life

By Derek Thompson