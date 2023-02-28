How Arsenal Saved Harry Kane’s Career and What Marcus Rashford Owes to Adrien Rabiot’s Mum



James Allcott is joined by Flav Bateman from The Fighting Cock to discuss how Casemiro is holding the collective hands of every Manchester United player as he elevates them to success and how Harry Kane’s career could have gone down a route entirely different to what we know today. And of course the ripples from the weekend’s action in London, both at Wembley and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Host: James Allcott

Guest: Flav Bateman

Producer: Cai Jones

Editor: Finn McSkimming

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

