Fresh out of the All-Star break, the Sixers defeated the Grizzlies in one of the best victories they’ve had this season. They followed it up by losing two games that came down to the wire against the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. Chris and Raheem are back to discuss those games and what it will take for the Sixers to overcome their kryptonite, the Celtics. Plus, what has been going on with Tyrese Maxey recently?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

