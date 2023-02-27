Who Will Be the Eagles’ Next Offensive and Defensive Coordinators?

After Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon both landed head coaching gigs following the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss, Philly has yet to fill its offensive and defensive coordinator positions. There have been some interesting names floating around, including current Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson and Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai, but no hires have been made. Ben and Sheil discuss who they would like to see fill the positions. Plus, we review the Super Bowl film (23:51), and Cliff tells us how eerie the streets of Philadelphia were after the loss.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Subscribe: Spotify