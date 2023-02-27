 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Will Be the Eagles’ Next Offensive and Defensive Coordinators?

Ben and Sheil discuss who could be on Philly’s coaching staff next year

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


After Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon both landed head coaching gigs following the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss, Philly has yet to fill its offensive and defensive coordinator positions. There have been some interesting names floating around, including current Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson and Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai, but no hires have been made. Ben and Sheil discuss who they would like to see fill the positions. Plus, we review the Super Bowl film (23:51), and Cliff tells us how eerie the streets of Philadelphia were after the loss.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

