Tight at the Top of the Bundesliga, Erik ten Hag’s First Trophy, and the U.K. Government White Paper on Football Governance

Musa and Ryan also discuss the Madrid derby, PSG’s win over Marseille, Manchester United’s first silverware since 2017, and more

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin in Germany, where five points separate the Bundesliga’s top five and Bayern beat Union in a top-of-the-table clash (06:37). Then they head to Spain for the Madrid derby (13:40) and France for PSG’s win over Marseille (18:03). Napoli also extended their lead in Serie A (22:33). Meanwhile, in the U.K., Manchester United won their first silverware since 2017 (24:23), Celtic retained the Scottish League Cup (34:14) and the government dropped its white paper recommending an independent regulator of its footballing pyramid (36:38).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

