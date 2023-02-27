How Does Something Unexpectedly Become of Value?

After an extensively meandering conversation, Dave and Chris construct historical fiction describing how humans could possibly come to eat a sea cucumber or accidentally make cheese for the first time. How does something so weird or stinky or strange become a delicacy? How does something that on the face of it is relatively worthless become of value? Other topics include the proper way to eat a burger, a depressing turkey club sandwich, Ta Nehisi-Coates’s Black Panther run, Armageddon vs. Deep Impact, the fabled Momofuku bullshit book club, and guessing the Noma Kyoto menu.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler
