Knicks Stay Hot After All-Star Break, Rangers in on Patrick Kane, and Eamon McAnaney on What to Expect From the Yankees and Mets

SNY’s Eamon McAnaney joins the show to discuss the hype around the Mets and Yankees, preseason predictions, Jalen Brunson, and Notre Dame

By John Jastremski
New York Yankees Anthony Volpe practices playing the infield at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images


(1:02) — PITCH CLOCK: JJ gives his early thoughts on MLB’s newest addition.
(4:34) — YANKEES: The Yankees have questions heading into the season, the first being: What do they do at shortstop?
(8:44) — METS: The Mets, despite missing out on Carlos Correa, head into spring training looking to make a postseason run.
(13:04) — KNICKS: The Knicks continue their winning ways, heading out the All-Star Game and fighting out of a play-in spot.
(19:03) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.
(28:16) — EAMON MCANANEY: SNY’s Eamon McAnaney joins the show to discuss the hype around the Mets and Yankees, preseason predictions, Jalen Brunson, and Notre Dame.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Eamon McAnaney
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

