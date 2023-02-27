Knicks Stay Hot After All-Star Break, Rangers in on Patrick Kane, and Eamon McAnaney on What to Expect From the Yankees and Mets



(1:02) — PITCH CLOCK: JJ gives his early thoughts on MLB’s newest addition.

(4:34) — YANKEES: The Yankees have questions heading into the season, the first being: What do they do at shortstop?

(8:44) — METS: The Mets, despite missing out on Carlos Correa, head into spring training looking to make a postseason run.

(13:04) — KNICKS: The Knicks continue their winning ways, heading out the All-Star Game and fighting out of a play-in spot.

(19:03) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks.

(28:16) — EAMON MCANANEY: SNY’s Eamon McAnaney joins the show to discuss the hype around the Mets and Yankees, preseason predictions, Jalen Brunson, and Notre Dame.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Eamon McAnaney

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify