Charles and Van share their instant reactions to the seventh episode of The Last of Us. They discuss their differing opinions regarding how the episode landed, the story of Riley and Ellie’s teenage romance, and the conflicting ideologies of FEDRA and the Fireflies. Along the way, the guys talk about whether or not the significance of the Infected has become somewhat diminished throughout the season.

Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

Producer: Kai Grady

