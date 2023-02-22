How Much Is WWE, AEW, and the Bloodline Worth to You?

Ben, Khal, and Brian H. kick off the show breaking down a few midweek headlines, including:
- Vince McMahon wants $9 Billion for WWE (03:00)
- Trish Stratus was supposed to be Becky Lynch’s partner (10:24)
- Teddy Long would love to manage the Street Profits (15:03)
- Mike Tyson prefers WWE over AEW (21:40)
Later, they react to Dip’s take on Cheap Heat that the length of Roman Reigns’s title reign doesn’t matter (29:44) and talk through the “hidden” sixth member of the Bloodline (35:32). They close the show with highlights from NXT (42:49) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (45:35).
Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS