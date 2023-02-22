 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Much Is WWE, AEW, and the Bloodline Worth to You?

Plus, the guys discuss Vince McMahon’s asking price to sell WWE

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. kick off the show breaking down a few midweek headlines, including:

  • Vince McMahon wants $9 Billion for WWE (03:00)
  • Trish Stratus was supposed to be Becky Lynch’s partner (10:24)
  • Teddy Long would love to manage the Street Profits (15:03)
  • Mike Tyson prefers WWE over AEW (21:40)

Later, they react to Dip’s take on Cheap Heat that the length of Roman Reigns’s title reign doesn’t matter (29:44) and talk through the “hidden” sixth member of the Bloodline (35:32). They close the show with highlights from NXT (42:49) and a preview of tonight’s AEW Dynamite (45:35).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

