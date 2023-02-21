Animal Welfare and the Return of Animal Games



Van and Rachel are joined by Chris Draper of the Performing Animal Welfare Society to discuss providing sanctuary and care for former performance animals (0:00), before they welcome Dr. Lauren Howard to talk about her role as director of veterinary services for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park (23:34). Then, Animal Games makes its long-anticipated return to the podcast (49:05).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Dr. Chris Draper and Dr. Lauren Howard

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

