Champions League Preview, Premier League Relegation Battle, and Best Bets



Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr discuss the crowded relegation battle in the Premier League, including Leeds getting dragged into the bottom three and why Jesse Marsch was right to avoid the Southampton job (2:01). Plus, is Arsenal back in the driver’s seat for the title, and who finishes fourth (14:31)? Then they give their thoughts on Liverpool–Real Madrid and the other Champions League matchups this week (28:41) before closing it out with their best bets (48:53).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

