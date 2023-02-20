 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bids to Buy Manchester United

Musa and Ryan chat about the two submitted bids to buy Manchester United and what it could mean for the club

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images


After a few early shout-outs, Musa and Ryan begin this week by chatting about the two submitted bids to buy Manchester United and what it could mean for the club (08:59). They then round up some other games from the Premier League weekend (28:45), which saw Arsenal return to the top of the league and Chelsea’s struggles continue (35:55), before they touch on a late Lionel Messi winner (43:53), a Bundesliga title race and more!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

