The Bids to Buy Manchester United



After a few early shout-outs, Musa and Ryan begin this week by chatting about the two submitted bids to buy Manchester United and what it could mean for the club (08:59). They then round up some other games from the Premier League weekend (28:45), which saw Arsenal return to the top of the league and Chelsea’s struggles continue (35:55), before they touch on a late Lionel Messi winner (43:53), a Bundesliga title race and more!

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

