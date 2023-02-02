 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DC Is Going Big, but Can It Catch Marvel?

How will James Gunn’s bold new vision change the trajectory for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery—and will they catch Marvel?

By Matthew Belloni
2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Cosplay And General Atmosphere Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images


Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to discuss DC’s latest press event revealing what the future of the DC Universe will look like. They discuss James Gunn’s bold new vision, how this changes the trajectory for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn’s trashing of the previous DC regime, the biggest winners and losers of the announcement, and whether or not DC can catch Marvel.

Click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood Insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ...

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Borys Kit
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

The 2023 NBA Fake Trade Draft With Kevin O’Connor, Rob Mahoney, and Chris Ryan

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the guys throw out their favorite fake NBA trades for this season

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, and 2 more

Tom Brady Retires and Fanatics Announces Live Selling App

They later review some recent products, then answer your mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Favorite Fedor Moments, Holloway vs. Allen Stakes, and Ariel Causes an International Incident!

Plus, why Katie Taylor and Matchroom are struggling to book Taylor for Croke Park, Dana White’s April PPV announcement, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Is Cody Rhodes Really the Guy?

David and Kaz discuss the backlash to Cody Rhodes, Tuesday’s ‘Dynamite,’ and Bianca Belair’s road to ‘WrestleMania’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Talking Birds With ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Kevin Negandhi

Plus, Kevin speaks about Haason Reddick’s journey from having no scholarships out of Camden, New Jersey, to becoming a Defensive Player of the Year candidate

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Early Line Movement, Prop Market, and More

JJ and Raheem also discuss Patrick Mahomes as an underdog

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer