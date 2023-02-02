DC Is Going Big, but Can It Catch Marvel?



Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to discuss DC’s latest press event revealing what the future of the DC Universe will look like. They discuss James Gunn’s bold new vision, how this changes the trajectory for DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn’s trashing of the previous DC regime, the biggest winners and losers of the announcement, and whether or not DC can catch Marvel.

Click here for a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood Insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ...

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Borys Kit

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify