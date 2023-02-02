Favorite Fedor Moments, Holloway vs. Allen Stakes, and Ariel Causes an International Incident!



Two days ahead of the final fight of one Fedor Emelianenko’s legendary career, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy are back to cover an onslaught of combat sports news. On today’s episode, the guys discuss:

• 3PAC’s favorite memories from Fedor’s career, some of which are written about in Chuck’s latest article for ‘The Ringer’ (6:02)

• An international firestorm caused by Ariel’s Wednesday interview with Eddie Hearn

• The real reason why Katie Taylor and Matchroom are struggling to book Taylor at the iconic Croke Park in Dublin (30:31)

• Dana White’s April PPV announcement and expectations for Pereira-Adesanya 2 (4?) and Burns vs. Masvidal (51:10)

• If Arnold Allen has what it takes to beat Max Holloway on April 15 and where a win could land the streaking Arnold (1:02:50)

Plus, calls (1:09:35) and live coverage of Darts.

Next episode: Saturday, February 4, immediately following the end of Bellator 290. For the best experience, listen on The Ringer MMA Show podcast feed, only on Spotify.

