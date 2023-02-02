 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Birds With ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Kevin Negandhi

Plus, Kevin speaks about Haason Reddick’s journey from having no scholarships out of Camden, New Jersey, to becoming a Defensive Player of the Year candidate

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 07 CFP National Championship Pregame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Phoenixville native, Temple University alum, and SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi joined Sheil, Ben, and Cliff to talk about the Eagles heading to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts’s arc the past two years, and Negandhi’s Philly ties. Plus, another Temple alum, Haason Reddick, has been a force for the Eagles all season. Kevin speaks about his journey from having no scholarships out of Camden, New Jersey, to becoming a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Guest: Kevin Negandhi
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

