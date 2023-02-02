Talking Birds With ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Kevin Negandhi

Phoenixville native, Temple University alum, and SportsCenter anchor Kevin Negandhi joined Sheil, Ben, and Cliff to talk about the Eagles heading to the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts’s arc the past two years, and Negandhi’s Philly ties. Plus, another Temple alum, Haason Reddick, has been a force for the Eagles all season. Kevin speaks about his journey from having no scholarships out of Camden, New Jersey, to becoming a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Guest: Kevin Negandhi
Producer: Cliff Augustin
