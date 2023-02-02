 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CP Book Club: Alex Scott, ‘How (Not) to Be Strong’

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew discuss former England and Arsenal player Alex Scott’s memoir

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women - Barclays FA Women’s Super League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus


Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill discuss Alex Scott’s memoir How (Not) to Be Strong. We chat through the tough bits, the best bits, and the things we learnt reading the former England and Arsenal player’s autobiography.

This episode discusses adult subject matter, including references to intimate partner violence, and is intended for adult consumption only. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. Refuge provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 0808-2000-247, or visit refuge.org. Women’s Aid are also available at Womensaid.org or 0808-2000-247, a Men’s Advice Line is available at 0808-801-0327 and the National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0800-999-5428.

This episode also includes discussion of addiction and alcoholism. Please keep this in mind when deciding if, how, and when you’ll listen. For resources on these topics, visit spotify.com/resources.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Euro 2022 Lioness Winner Ella Toone Discusses What Happened on That Big Night at Wembley!

Ella talks about her reaction of scoring in the final along with the celebrations after the tournament

By Ben Foster

Bonus Interview: Wales Attack Coach Alex King Enters the Andy Goode Suite

Alex King discusses his career and his new role under Warren Gatland

By The Rugby Pod

James Forman Jr. and the Legacy of SNCC

Bakari and James Forman Jr. discuss police reform and the dumbing down of America

By Bakari Sellers

The Premier League’s $1 Billion Window

Musa and Ryan review the latest soccer news, including Barcelona’s win over Betis, the Coppa Italia, Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea, and much more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Play

The 49ers Are in QB Purgatory

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down what options the San Francisco 49ers have at quarterback heading into next season after another conference championship loss, with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy both returning from injury and Jimmy G imminently parting ways with the team

By Ben Solak

‘Poker Face’ Episode 5 Recap

Jo and Rob assess monkey pre-cogs and talk about the latest episode of ‘Poker Face’

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney