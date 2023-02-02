CP Book Club: Alex Scott, ‘How (Not) to Be Strong’



Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill discuss Alex Scott’s memoir How (Not) to Be Strong. We chat through the tough bits, the best bits, and the things we learnt reading the former England and Arsenal player’s autobiography.

This episode discusses adult subject matter, including references to intimate partner violence, and is intended for adult consumption only. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in any form, help is available. Refuge provides free, confidential support 24/7. Call 0808-2000-247, or visit refuge.org. Women’s Aid are also available at Womensaid.org or 0808-2000-247, a Men’s Advice Line is available at 0808-801-0327 and the National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0800-999-5428.

This episode also includes discussion of addiction and alcoholism. Please keep this in mind when deciding if, how, and when you’ll listen. For resources on these topics, visit spotify.com/resources.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Guests: Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill

Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

