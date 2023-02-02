 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Premier League’s $1 Billion Window

Musa and Ryan review the latest soccer news, including Barcelona’s win over Betis, the Coppa Italia, Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea, and much more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea Unveil New Signing Enzo Fernandez Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images


A wild transfer window has come to a close, but before diving into some takeaways, Musa and Ryan round up some midweek fixtures (04:15). They chat about Barcelona’s win over Betis, PSG beating Montpellier, Cremonese’s historic win over Roma in the Coppa Italia, Cancelo’s Bayern debut and Newcastle going back to a Wembley final for the first time in 24 years to face Manchester United in the EFL Cup final. They then discuss Enzo Fernández’s move to Chelsea (21:57) as well as some other transfers that caught their eyes during the window, and there’s some chat about the record spending from Premier League clubs this January.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

