The Evolution and Future of the NBA Big Man



Logan and Raja touch on last week’s marquee matchup between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid before discussing how big men in the NBA have evolved over the years (2:03). Later, they talk about what the future looks like for the league’s most dominant bigs (35:00). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (47:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah

Production Assistant: Kai Grady

