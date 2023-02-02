Vegetable Prep 101, Dave’s Oscar Wish, and Top Five Citrus Fruits

Chris and Dave dive into the Discord to answer your burning questions, such as what to do with old cooking oil, what’s the best kind of vegetable peeler, mayo vs. butter on grilled cheese, and how to learn knife skills at home. Other topics include the proper way to brunoise a shallot, the Avatar sequel, Top Gun: Maverick vs. Everything Everywhere All At Once, culinary catfishing, kitchen shears, and Dave’s top five favorite citrus fruits.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, Cory McConnell, and Gabi Marler
