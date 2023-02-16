 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Evaluating the Sixers as They Head Into the All-Star Break

Chris and Raheem discuss what it will take for Philadelphia to make a deep playoff run

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Coming off a win against Eastern Conference foe Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers currently sit in third place in the East, just two games behind the Celtics, who are in first. Chris and Raheem assess where the Sixers are as they head into the All-Star break. Jalen McDaniels, Joel Embiid, and James Harden have played exceptionally well this season, but what will it take for the Sixers to finally get past the second round? Plus, which Sixers team was your favorite?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

That’s True, That Might Be True, That’s Ridiculous: An All-Star Break Rendition

Plus, debating whether Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2 pick for this year’s draft

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon

We Interview Carl Radke!

Plus, Miami mayhem in Baha Mar and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episode 2

By Chelsea Stark and Jodi Walker

David Leiner Talks Topps Series 1, Growth of the Hobby, and Recent Quality-Control Issues

The president of the trading card division of Fanatics Collectibles joins to discuss the state of the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and the Limits of the Multiverse Plotline

Plus, talking ‘Tár’ and the last few episodes of ‘Poker Face’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Sam Pollard on Bill Russell’s Brilliance. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Gets Extended.

Director Sam Pollard joins to discuss his new Netflix documentary, ‘Bill Russell: Legend’

By Brian Barrett

‘Elimination Chamber’ Predictions

David and Kaz also pay their respects to pro wrestling great Jerry Jarrett

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide