Evaluating the Sixers as They Head Into the All-Star Break

Coming off a win against Eastern Conference foe Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers currently sit in third place in the East, just two games behind the Celtics, who are in first. Chris and Raheem assess where the Sixers are as they head into the All-Star break. Jalen McDaniels, Joel Embiid, and James Harden have played exceptionally well this season, but what will it take for the Sixers to finally get past the second round? Plus, which Sixers team was your favorite?
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin
