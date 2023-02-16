 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sam Pollard on Bill Russell’s Brilliance. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Gets Extended.

Director Sam Pollard joins to discuss his new Netflix documentary, ‘Bill Russell: Legend’

By Brian Barrett
Red Auerbach Hugging Bill Russell at Press Conference Getty Images


Brian opens with the news of Joe Mazzulla’s contract extension, before giving out some individual first-half grades for the Celtics (0:15). Next, Brian chats with director Sam Pollard about his new Netflix documentary, Bill Russell: Legend, Russell’s revolutionary approach to defense, his rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain, his activism off the court, and more (26:00). Brian wraps up with a couple of mailbag questions (48:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Sam Pollard
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

