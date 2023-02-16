Sam Pollard on Bill Russell’s Brilliance. Plus, Joe Mazzulla Gets Extended.



Brian opens with the news of Joe Mazzulla’s contract extension, before giving out some individual first-half grades for the Celtics (0:15). Next, Brian chats with director Sam Pollard about his new Netflix documentary, Bill Russell: Legend, Russell’s revolutionary approach to defense, his rivalry with Wilt Chamberlain, his activism off the court, and more (26:00). Brian wraps up with a couple of mailbag questions (48:50).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Sam Pollard

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

